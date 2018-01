 »   » శ్రీదేవి కూతురు హాట్ హాట్: సెక్స్ అప్పీల్ సూపర్, ఫిదా అయిపోతారు!

English summary

Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor is all set to mark her debut with Karan Johar backed film 'Dhadak'. The girl is putting all her efforts to attain perfection and working out in the gym is one of them. Recently, the 'Dhadak' girl was snapped by the paps while leaving the gym. She was all smiles for the cameras and even waved back to them.