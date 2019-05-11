తెలుగు
    విడాకులు తీసుకొంటున్న మరో సినీ హీరో.. భార్యతో విభేదాలతో

    బాలీవుడ్‌లో మరో జంట తమ దాంపత్య జీవితానికి ముగింపు పలకబోతున్నారు. జిస్మ్ 2 చిత్రంతో ప్రేక్షకులకు పరిచయమైన అరుణోదయ్ సింగ్, లీ ఎల్టన్ విడాకులు తీసుకొనేందుకు సిద్ధమయ్యారు. దాంతో మూడేళ్ల వీరి కాపురానికి అర్ధాంతరంగా తెర పడే పరిస్థితి నెలకొన్నది.

    అరుణోదయ్ సింగ్, లీ ఎల్టన్ చాలా కాలం ఒకరినొకరు ప్రేమించుకొన్నారు. చివరికి 2016లో హిందూ సంప్రదాయ పద్దతిలో భోపాల్‌లో జరిగిన వేడుకలో పెళ్లి చేసుకొని ఒక్కటయయారు. గత మూడేళ్ల వైవాహిక జీవితంలో అనేక విభేదాలు, మన్సర్ధలు ఏర్పడ్డాయి. ప్రస్తుతం వారిద్దరూ వేర్వేరుగా ఉంటున్నారు.

    ఈ సందర్భంగా అరుణోదయ్ సింగ్ తన ఇన్స్‌టాగ్రామ్‌లో ఓ పోస్టు పెట్టారు. నా జీవితంలో విషాదం కారణంతో గత కొద్దికాలంగా నేను సోషల్ మీడియాకు దూరంగా ఉన్నాను. నా దాంపత్య జీవితానికి తెర పడింది. జీవితంలో ప్రేమ ఉంటుందనుకొనే చోట అది కనిపించలేదు. మా మధ్య బేసిక్ విషయాల్లో మనస్పర్ధలు ఏర్పాడ్డాయి. దాంతో విడిపోవాలని నిర్ణయించుకొన్నాం. ప్రస్తుత పరిస్థితుల్లో అంతకంటే మరో మార్గం కనిపించలేదు.

    Jism 2 actor Arunoday Singh divorced

    విడాకుల నేపథ్యంలో తమ తమ సోషల్ మీడియా అకౌంట్లలో ఇద్దరు కలిసి ఉన్న ఫోటోలను డిలీట్ చేశారు. పాత విషయాలను గుర్తుకు రాకుండా చర్యలు తీసుకొంటున్నట్టు బాలీవుడ్ మీడియా కథనాలు వెల్లడించింది.

    జిస్మ్ 2 తర్వాత అరుణోదయ్ కెరీర్ అంత గొప్పగా సాగలేదు. ఐసా, యే సాలీ జిందగీ, మై తెరా హీరో, బుద్దా ఇన్ ఏ ట్రాఫిక్, మహెంజదారో, బ్లాక్ మెయిల్ అనే చిత్రాల్లో నటించాడు.

    English summary
    Jism 2 actor Arunoday Singh his long time friend and wife gets seperated. Arunoday took to his Instagram page and released a statement about getting separated from Lee. He wrote, "I haven't been writing or posting for a while. There's a reason for it, a rather sad one: My marriage seems to be over.
    Story first published: Saturday, May 11, 2019, 14:23 [IST]
