 »   » సావిత్రి దుస్థితికి చంద్రబాబే కారణమట.. అందుకే మద్యానికి బానిసగా మహానటి!

English summary

Savitri was an Indian film actress, playback singer, dancer, director and producer. She appeared mainly in Telugu and Tamil language films but also in Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi language films. Savitri died on 26 December 1981, at the age of 45 and after being in a coma for 19 months. She had been an alcoholic for many years, having begun drinking heavily in 1969, and developed diabetes and high blood pressure. JP chandrababu one of the reason for her addiction towards alcholic.