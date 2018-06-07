 »   » కాలా లైవ్ స్ట్రీమింగ్.. పైరసీదారుడి అరెస్ట్.. విశాల్‌పై ప్రశంసలు

Posted By:
    సోషల్ మీడియా అందుబాటులోకి వచ్చిన తర్వాత సినిమా పరిశ్రమకు సానుకూల పరిస్థితులతోపాటు ప్రతికూల అంశాలు వెలువడుతున్నాయి. సినిమా ప్రదర్శిస్తుండగానే అందులో సీన్లను ప్రేక్షకులు డైరెక్టుగా తమ ఫేస్‌బుక్ గానీ, ట్విట్టర్ అకౌంట్‌లోకి పంపించడం గమనిస్తూనే ఉన్నాం. తాజాగా కాలా సినిమా‌ను లైవ్ స్ట్రీమింగ్ పెట్టిన ఓ పైరసీదారుడిని ఓవర్సీస్‌లో అరెస్ట్ చేశారు.

    Kaala live streaming: Person arrested

    పైరసీదారుల ఆట కట్టించడానికి నటుడు విశాల్ చేస్తున్న కృషి అమోఘం. ఆయన తీసుకొంటున్న చర్యలు పకడ్బందీగా ఉన్నాయి అని నెటిజన్లు పేర్కొంటున్నారు.

    కాలా చిత్రం శుక్రవారం (జూన్ 7న) ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది. ఓవర్సీస్‌లో మొదలైన ప్రీమియర్స్ నుంచి సానుకూల స్పందన వ్యక్తమవుతున్నది. 

    English summary
    In Kaala, Rajnikanth has never looked so good on screen with his stylised look and presentation, Patori body language, and dialogue delivery. Pa. Ranjith has been able to get the right balance in a tightrope walk between Rajni’s larger-than-life image and the changing taste of today’s mass multiplex audience without losing his famous touch. In short, Pa. Ranjith has given us a more peppy and upmarket Rajni that is sure to work with today’s youth audience. In this occassion, Kaala - live streaming stopped. Person responsible arrested . U say whatever u want. But this man VishalKOfficial is man of Action !! #KaalaPiracyDecimated
    Story first published: Thursday, June 7, 2018, 5:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 7, 2018
    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

