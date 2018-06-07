English summary

In Kaala, Rajnikanth has never looked so good on screen with his stylised look and presentation, Patori body language, and dialogue delivery. Pa. Ranjith has been able to get the right balance in a tightrope walk between Rajni’s larger-than-life image and the changing taste of today’s mass multiplex audience without losing his famous touch. In short, Pa. Ranjith has given us a more peppy and upmarket Rajni that is sure to work with today’s youth audience. In this occassion, Kaala - live streaming stopped. Person responsible arrested . U say whatever u want. But this man VishalKOfficial is man of Action !! #KaalaPiracyDecimated