 »   » కుర్ర హీరోకు కాజల్ అగర్వాల్ గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్

English summary

Young hero Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas is blessed to have teamed with some top range directors and senior most talented actors. This time, Sai new movie #BSS5 in debutant Srinivas direction produced by Vamsadhara Creations Production No 1 done with first schedule in Hyderabad is further prospered with addition of Tollywood star heroine Kajal Agarwal who romanced top stars in South Cinema. Bollywood artist Neil Nitin Mukesh is also playing a vital role in the film.