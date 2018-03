 »   » ఇందూ అంటూ కాజల్ వెంటపడుతున్న నందమూరి హీరో!

English summary

MLA (Manchi Lakshanalunna Abbai) is an upcoming 2018 Telugu language drama film produced by Kiran Reddy and Bharath Chowdary under Blue Planet Entertainments banner, their second venture after Nene Raju Nene Mantri. The movie is written and directed by Upendra Madhav who earlier worked as a writer for movies like Bruce Lee and Aagadu. The movie is set release on March 23rd, 2018. In this occassion, This movie's second song released in youtube.