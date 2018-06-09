 »   » 11న విశ్వరూపం2 ట్రైలర్.. అమీర్, ఎన్టీఆర్ చేతుల మీదుగా రిలీజ్

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
kamal haasan vishwaroopam ii aamir khan jr ntr shruti haasan raj kamal కమల్ హాసన్ విశ్వరూపం2 అమీర్ ఖాన్ జూనియర్ ఎన్టీఆర్ శృతిహాసన్ రాజ్ కమల్ బ్యానర్
English summary
The sequel to Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam might not be as controversial as the first film, but it has already faced several delays. The production house In the tweet announcing that the trailer will arrive on June 11, the production house tagged actors Aamir Khan, Jr NTR, Kamal Haasan’s daughter Shruti Haasan and the rest of the film’s cast.
Story first published: Saturday, June 9, 2018, 11:06 [IST]