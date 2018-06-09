 »   » 11న విశ్వరూపం2 ట్రైలర్.. అమీర్, ఎన్టీఆర్ చేతుల మీదుగా రిలీజ్

    వివాదాస్పద చిత్రంగా మారిన విశ్వరూపం సినిమాకు సీక్వెల్‌గా విశ్వరూపం2 చిత్రాన్ని విలక్షణ నటుడు కమల్ హాసన్ రూపొందిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రం కొన్ని కారణాల వల్ల షూటింగ్ వాయిదా పడుతూ వస్తున్నది. ఎన్నో అడ్డంకులను అధిగమించి ఈ చిత్రం విడుదలకు సిద్ధమవుతున్నది. ఈ చిత్ర ట్రైలర్‌ను రిలీజ్ చేసేందుకు భారీగా కమల్ ప్రణాళికలను రూపొందిస్తున్నారు.

    జూన్ 11వ తేదీన విశ్వరూపం2 సినిమా ట్రైలర్ విడుదల అవుతుంది. హిందీ వెర్షన్ ట్రైలర్‌ను బాలీవుడ్ మిస్టర్ ఫర్‌ఫెక్ట్ అమీర్‌ఖాన్, తెలుగు వెర్షన్ ట్రైలర్‌ను యంగ్ టైగర్ ఎన్టీఆర్, తమిళ వెర్షన్ ట్రైలర్‌ను శృతిహాసన్ రిలీజ్ చేయనున్నారు అని రాజ్ కమల్ మూవీస్ ట్వీట్ చేసింది.

    Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam II trailer to be released by Aamir Khan, Jr NTR

    విశ్వరూపం చిత్రంలో ఓమర్ అనే తీవ్రవాది పాత్రలో రాహుల్ బోస్ నటించాడు. ఓమర్ సాగించే ఉగ్రవాద కార్యకలాపాలను చెక్ పెట్టే కోవర్టు ఇంటెలిజెన్స్ ఆఫీసర్‌గా కమల్ హాసన్ నటించారు. ఈ చిత్రానికి ప్రేక్షకుల నుంచి మిశ్రమ స్పందన వ్యక్తమైన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    కమల్ హాసన్

    English summary
    The sequel to Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam might not be as controversial as the first film, but it has already faced several delays. The production house In the tweet announcing that the trailer will arrive on June 11, the production house tagged actors Aamir Khan, Jr NTR, Kamal Haasan’s daughter Shruti Haasan and the rest of the film’s cast.
    Story first published: Saturday, June 9, 2018, 11:06 [IST]
