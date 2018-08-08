 »   » బ్రేకింగ్: విశ్వరూపం2 సినిమా విడుదల వాయిదా.. కారణం అదే..

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
Vishwaroopam II is an upcoming Indian bilingual spy thriller film simultaneously made in Tamil and Hindi and dubbed in Telugu. Written and directed by Kamal Haasan, it is a circumquel to Vishwaroopam (2013) and features himself alongside Rahul Bose, Pooja Kumar and Andrea Jeremiah, reprising their roles. This movie is set to release on August 10. But Karunanidhi sudden demise makes film postponed.
Story first published: Wednesday, August 8, 2018, 19:16 [IST]