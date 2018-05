 »   » సావిత్రికి చాలా మందితో సంబంధాలు.. అందులో మా నాన్న ఒకరు.. జెమినీ కూతురు ఫైర్

English summary

Gemini Ganesan's daughter Kamala Selvaraj seems to be unhappy over Mahanati movie. “Savitri had multiple relationships, and one of them was with Gemini,” said Kamala. She has also accused the team of ‘not researching enough’. “My father didn’t influence Savitri to become an alcoholic. He did the best to give her dignity and protection, because he loved her truly. Also, Gemini Ganesan was a top actor, who was on par with MG Ramachandran and Sivaji Ganesan. But in the film, he is shown to be jobless and hanging around the sets of Savitri’s films all the time. There’s no mention of his fan-following in the film.”