English summary

Kangana Ranaut & controversies go hand in hand. Just when we thought that Kangana & Karan, who was yesterday, spotted together on the sets of India's Next Superstar, will mend their ways, Kangana ended up taking a yet another major dig at KJo! According to Spotboye, it all happened when the duo played the 'How well do you know each other?" game during the shoot. Kangana was asked what Karan serves his guests on the TV show and the actress joked, "Zehar pilata hai mujhse pooch (serves poison to his guests, ask me)."