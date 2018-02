English summary

Karthika was born to former Indian actress Radha, and is the niece of actress Ambika. She has two siblings, a brother and a sister, Thulasi Nair, who is also a South Indian actress. She did her schooling in Podar International School in Mumbai and studied for an international degree in Business from college affiliated to London School of Economics. She entered into bollywood with Arambh tele serial.Karthika's latest photo shoot goes viral in social media.