    ‘సైరా’ వివాదం: రాంచరణ్‌పై కత్తి మహేష్ వివాదాస్పద వ్యాఖ్యలు

    By
    |

    స్వాతంత్ర్య సమరయోధుడు ఉయ్యాలవాడ నరసింహరెడ్డి జీవితం ఆధారంగా తెరకెక్కుతున్న చిత్రం 'సైరా నరసింహారెడ్డి'. ఈ సినిమా కథ విషయంలో తమకు హక్కులు చెందుతాయంటూ ఉయ్యాలవాడ ఫ్యామిలీ ఆందోళనకు దిగిడం చర్చనీయాంశం అయింది. ఈ వివాదం నేపథ్యంలో కత్తి మహేష్... రామ్ చరణ్‌ను ఉద్దేశించి వివాదాస్పద వ్యాఖ్యలు చేశారు.

    ఉయ్యాలవాడ నరసింహారెడ్డి కుటుంబాన్ని ఆదుకుంటామని చెప్పి మోసం చేయడం. షూటింగ్ కోసం పొలాలు తీసుకుని డబ్బు ఇవ్వకండా ఎగ్గొట్టడం. 250 కోట్ల సినిమాలో వీటి ఖర్చు ఎంత శాతం? ఒక 50 లక్షల ఖర్చు ఏపాటిది? ఒక హీరోయిన్‌కు ఇచ్చే వారం రెమ్యునరేషన్‌లో సగం. అయినా ఈ కక్కుర్తి దేనికి! పేదోళ్ల ఉసురుపోసుకోవడం ఎందుకు!? ఇలా చేస్తే సైరా సినిమా గౌరవం నిలుస్తుందా? చిరంజీవి ఖ్యాతి ఇనుమడిస్తుందా? అంటూ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

    Kathi Mahesh comment on Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy controversy

    జూన్ 30న ఉయ్యాల‌వాడ కుటుంబ స‌భ్యుల‌కు న్యాయం చేస్తామ‌ని చెప్పి కొణిద‌ల ప్రొడ‌క్ష‌న్స్ వారికి అగ్రిమెంట్ రాసి ఇచ్చినట్లు పత్రికల్లో వార్తలు వచ్చాయి. అగ్రిమెంట్ తర్వాత శనివారం (జూన్ 29) రాత్రి ఉయ్యాలవాడ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు రాంచరణ్ మేనేజర్ అభిలాష్ ఫోన్ చేసి కథపై మీకు ఎలాంటి హక్కులు లేవు. మీరు రావాల్సిన అవసరం లేదు అని చెప్పినట్టు తెలిసింది.

    తో ఉయ్యాలవాడ కుటుంబ సభ్యులు కొణిదెల ప్రొడక్షన్ కార్యాలయం ముందు ధర్నా చేశారు. దాంతో పోలీసులు రంగంలోకి దిగి సముదాయించి పంపారు. మా భూముల్లోకి వచ్చి ధాన్యాన్ని తొక్కుకుంటూ షూటింగ్ చేశారు. ఇప్పుడు మమ్మల్ని వెళ్లిపోమ్మని అంటున్నారు. రాంచరణ్ కలుస్తాడని చెప్పి.. ఇప్పుడు లీగల్‌గా హక్కులు లేవు అనడం సమంజసమా అని ప్రశ్నించారు.

    English summary
    Kathi Mahesh comment on 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' controversy. DescriptionSye Raa Narasimha Reddy is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language historical war drama film directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Ram Charan under the Konidela Production Company banner. The story is based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from Rayalaseema.
    Story first published: Monday, July 1, 2019, 19:47 [IST]
