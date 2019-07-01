English summary

Kathi Mahesh comment on 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' controversy. DescriptionSye Raa Narasimha Reddy is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language historical war drama film directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Ram Charan under the Konidela Production Company banner. The story is based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from Rayalaseema.