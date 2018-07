This is called fruit of labour! When we hear this, it just makes me feel so so proud of our country that produces so much talent and is so rich in culture. Who is this guy??? How can I trace him? Need help & would like to work with him. pic.twitter.com/SWqGQkmChb

The Internet is the place where people can gain popularity in no time. A singing video of Kerala man has gone viral on social media and he receives the biggest surprise of life after Shankar Mahadevan expresses his wish to collaborate with the man. Shankar Mahadevan took to twitter and asked people to help him trace the man as he is willing to collaborate with him. He wrote, “This is called fruit of labour! When we hear this, it just makes me feel so so proud of our country that produces so much talent and is so rich in culture. Who is this guy??? How can I trace him? Need help & would like to work with him.”