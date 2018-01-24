 »   » కృష్ణకుమారి మృతి బాధకరం.. విషాదంలో బాలకృష్ణ

English summary

Krishna Kumari is one of the legendary actresses from Golden era of Telugu Cinema. She acted in more than 125 films in Telugu and almost 50 films in Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam. She debuted in Telugu with Navvithe Navarathnalu and acted in many movies with actors like NTR, ANR, SVR, Kantha Rao, Jagayya. Unfortunately she passed away on January 24th at Bangalore. In this situation Hero Balakrishna given condolence statement.