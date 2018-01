 »   » ఎన్టీఆర్ అలా.. ఏఎన్నాఆర్ ఇలా.. అలనాటి తార కృష్ణకుమారి చివరి ఇంటర్వ్యూ

English summary

Krishna Kumari is one of the legendary actresses from Golden era of Telugu Cinema. She acted in more than 125 films in Telugu and almost 50 films in Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam. She debuted in Telugu with Navvithe Navarathnalu and acted in many movies with actors like NTR, ANR, SVR, Kantha Rao, Jagayya and even acted with stalwarts of Kannada Cinema, Dr Rajkumar and Tamil, MGR and Sivaji Ganeshan.