 »   » 2018 బన్నీదే, గూస్ బంప్స్, అమీర్ ఖాన్ స్థాయిలో బన్నీ కష్టపడ్డాడు!

English summary

Lagadapati Sridhar "Naa Peru Surya" press meet. Naa Peru Surya with subtitle Naa Illu India is a 2018 Telugu language action film produced by Sirisha and Sridhar Lagadapati under Ramalakshmi Cine Creations banner, written and directed by Vakkantham Vamsi. The movie stars Allu Arjun in the lead role while Arjun Sarja plays a supporting role and R. Sarathkumar was roped in to play the antagonist.