తెలుగు
      జానీ మాస్టర్‌కు హీరోగా మరో బంపర్ ఆఫర్.. స్టైలిష్ మూవీకి బడా నిర్మాత సీక్వెల్ ప్లాన్..

      By
      |

      స్టార్ కొరియోగ్రాఫర్లు ప్రభుదేవా, లారెన్స్ రాఘవ తర్వాత తెలుగు తెరకు మరో కొరియోగ్రాఫర్ జానీ మాస్టర్ హీరోగా పరిచయం అవుతున్నారు. ఆయన నటించనున్న ఇంకా పేరు పెట్టని J1 చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన ఓపెనింగ్ కార్యక్రమాలు ఇటీవల జరిగాయి. అయితే తొలి చిత్రం విడుదల కాకుండానే జానీ మాస్టర్‌కు టాలీవుడ్ స్టార్ ప్రొడ్యూసర్ మంచి అవకాశాన్ని ఇస్తానని చెప్పడం ఆసక్తికరంగా మారింది. ఆ వివరాల్లోకి వెళితే..

      ప్రభుదేవా, లారెన్స్ కాంబినేషన్‌లో

      ప్రభుదేవా, లారెన్స్ కాంబినేషన్‌లో

      టాలీవుడ్‌లో భారీ విజయాన్ని అందుకొన్న స్టైల్ చిత్రంలో ప్రభుదేవా, లారెన్స్ రాఘవ హీరో‌గా నటించారు. ఆ చిత్రంలో వారి డ్యాన్స్, నట పెర్ఫార్మెన్స్ అభిమానులు, సినీ ప్రేక్షకులు నీరాజనం పట్టారు. 2006లో విడుదలైన ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మాత శ్రీధర్ లగడపాటి నిర్మించారు.

      స్టైల్ మూవీ సక్సెస్ తర్వాత

      స్టైల్ మూవీ సక్సెస్ తర్వాత

      స్టైల్ మూవీ సక్సెస్‌ తర్వాత ఎప్పటి నుంచో సీక్వెల్ తీయాలనే ప్రయత్నంలో శ్రీధర్ లగడపాటి ఉన్నారు. అయితే జానీ మాస్టర్ హీరోగా నటిస్తున్న చిత్ర ప్రారంభ వేడుకకు హాజరైన ఆయన తన స్టైల్ రీమేక్ గురించి ప్రస్తావించారు. జానీ మాస్టర్‌తో చర్చలు జరుపుతున్నట్టు చెప్పారు.

      జానీ మాస్టర్ టాలెంట్ గురించి

      జానీ మాస్టర్ టాలెంట్ గురించి

      జానీ మాస్టర్ హీరో అవుతున్నారనే విషయం తెలిసి చాలా హ్యాపీగా ఫీలయ్యాను. ఆయనతో నాకు మంచి అనుబంధం ఉంది. జానీ తప్పకుండా మంచి ఆర్టిస్టు అవుతారు. ఆయన టాలెంట్ గురించి నాకు స్పష్టంగా తెలుసు. చాలా కాలంగా స్టైల్ సినిమాకు సీక్వెల్ చేయాలనే ఆలోచనలో ఉన్నాను. జానీ మాస్టర్‌తో పలుసార్లు చర్చలు జరిపాను అని తెలిపారు.

      జానీ మాస్టర్‌తో స్టైల్ 2

      జానీ మాస్టర్‌తో స్టైల్ 2

      త్వరలోనే జానీ మాస్టర్‌తో స్టైల్ 2 చేసే ఆలోచనలో ఉన్నాను. త్వరలోనే ఆ సినిమాను ఆయనతో ప్లాన్ చేయడానికి ఆసక్తిగా ఉంది. అన్నీ కుదిరితే స్టైల్ 2 త్వరగా చేయాలనేది నా కోరిక. జానీ మాస్టర్ కొరియోగ్రాఫర్‌గా ఎలా పాపులర్ అయ్యారో.. హీరోగా కూడా రాణించాలి అని కోరుకొంటున్నాను అని శ్రీధర్ లగడపాటి వెల్లడించారు. అయితే ఆ సినిమాకు డైరెక్టర్ లారెన్స్ రాఘవ ఉంటారా అనే వేచి చూడాల్సిందే.

      English summary
      Lagadapati Sridhar planing sequel for Raghava Lawrence's Style movie with Jani Master: Popular Choreographer Jani Master turns as Hero in Tollywood. His first movie as hero launched by VV Vinayak and Nagababu. Jani master gives fantastic moments with Butta Bomma and Rowdy baby song. He worked over 150 movies in South Industry. Now, He is going to hero for Suji Visuals news movie. Apart from Sequel for Raghava Lawrence's Style movie, Lagadapati Sridhar l planing sequel for Style movie with Jani Master
      Story first published: Wednesday, December 30, 2020, 9:58 [IST]
