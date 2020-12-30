English summary

Lagadapati Sridhar planing sequel for Raghava Lawrence's Style movie with Jani Master: Popular Choreographer Jani Master turns as Hero in Tollywood. His first movie as hero launched by VV Vinayak and Nagababu. Jani master gives fantastic moments with Butta Bomma and Rowdy baby song. He worked over 150 movies in South Industry. Now, He is going to hero for Suji Visuals news movie. Apart from Sequel for Raghava Lawrence's Style movie, Lagadapati Sridhar l planing sequel for Style movie with Jani Master