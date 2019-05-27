లీసా 3 చిత్రానికి బ్రహ్మండమైన వసూళ్లు.. డిస్టిబ్యూటర్స్ హ్యాపీ: సురేష్ కొండేటి

anjali lisa suresh kondeti raju vishwanth surekha vani అంజలి లీసా సురేష్ కొండేటి రాజు విశ్వనాథ్ సురేఖ వాణి
English summary
Actress Anjali latest movie is Lisa 3D. Directed by Raju Vishwanath. This movie is releasing by Producer Suresh Kondeti in Telugu States. In this occassion, Suresh Kondeti speak media and revealed that, Anjali performance will highlight for this movie. This movie collecting good in all over Telugu states, Producer Suresh Kondeti said.
Story first published: Monday, May 27, 2019, 19:02 [IST]