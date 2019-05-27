తెలుగు
    లీసా 3 చిత్రానికి బ్రహ్మండమైన వసూళ్లు.. డిస్టిబ్యూటర్స్ హ్యాపీ: సురేష్ కొండేటి

    By
    |

    అంజ‌లి ప్ర‌ధాన పాత్ర‌లో న‌టించిన చిత్రం లీసా 3డి తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో మంచి వసూళ్లను రాబడుతున్నది. రాజు విశ్వ‌నాథం ద‌ర్శ‌కత్వంలో రూపొందిన ఈ చిత్రానికి అన్ని వర్గాల నుంచి మంచి స్పందన వ్యక్తమవుతున్నది. వీరేష్ కాసాని స‌మ‌ర్ప‌ణ‌లో ఎస్.కె.పిక్చ‌ర్స్ ప‌తాకంపై సురేష్ కొండేటి ఈ చిత్రాన్ని తెలుగులో రిలీజ్ చేశారు.

    ఆంధ్రా, తెలంగాణ‌లో దాదాపు 300 పైగా 3డి థియేట‌ర్ల‌లో సినిమా రిలీజైన సంగ‌తి తెలిసిందే. రిలీజైన‌ ప్ర‌తి చోట ఈ సినిమా చ‌క్క‌ని వ‌సూళ్ల‌తో నిలిచింది. మొదటి మూడు రోజుల్లో ఇప్పటికీ కొన్ని పంపిణీ వ‌ర్గాలు ఆనందం వ్య‌క్తం చేయ‌డం సంతోషాన్నిచ్చింద‌ని నిర్మాత సురేష్ కొండేటి తెలిపారు.

    Lisaa Collections: Distributor safe

    నిర్మాత సురేష్ కొండేటి మాట్లాడుతూ- మే 24వ తేదీ శుక్ర‌వారం సినిమా రిలీజైంది.. తొలి వీకెండ్ మూడురోజులు చ‌క్క‌ని వ‌సూళ్లు సాధించింది. రిలీజైన కొన్ని చోట్ల వ‌సూళ్ల ప‌రంగా పంప‌ణీవ‌ర్గాలు సంతోషం వ్య‌క్తం చేశాయి. ఈ వారం అంతా ఇదే హుషారు క‌నిపిస్తుంద‌ని భావిస్తున్నాం. ముఖ్యంగా లీసా 3డిలో హార‌ర్‌తో పాటు సెంటిమెంట్ హైలైట్‌గా నిలిచింది. 2గం.ల పాటు ఆద్యంతం ఉత్కంఠ క‌లిగించే స‌న్నివేశాలు మాస్ ప్రేక్ష‌కుల‌కు న‌చ్చాయి. అంజ‌లి న‌ట‌న‌కు ప్రేక్ష‌కులు ఫిదా అయ్యారు అని తెలిపారు.

    లీసా అందించిన విజయ ఉత్సాహంతో త‌దుప‌రి స్ట్రెయిట్ తెలుగు సినిమాకి స‌న్నాహాలు చేస్తున్నాం. ఇత‌ర‌త్రా వివ‌రాల్ని త్వ‌ర‌లో వెల్ల‌డిస్తాం అని సురేష్ కొండేటి అన్నారు.

    English summary
    Actress Anjali latest movie is Lisa 3D. Directed by Raju Vishwanath. This movie is releasing by Producer Suresh Kondeti in Telugu States. In this occassion, Suresh Kondeti speak media and revealed that, Anjali performance will highlight for this movie. This movie collecting good in all over Telugu states, Producer Suresh Kondeti said.
    Story first published: Monday, May 27, 2019, 19:02 [IST]
