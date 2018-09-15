తెలుగు
 »   » లోపల ఏవో జరుగుతుంటాయి.. అల్లరి చేసుకోమంటావా? ఆవేశంగా తమ్మారెడ్డి

లోపల ఏవో జరుగుతుంటాయి.. అల్లరి చేసుకోమంటావా? ఆవేశంగా తమ్మారెడ్డి

By
    Maa Press Meet : Tammareddy Bharadwaja Shouts On Media

    మూవీ ఆర్టిస్ట్ అసోసియేషన్‌(మా)లో జరిగిన అవకతవకలపై సంస్థ అధ్యక్షుడు శివాజీ రాజా, ప్రధాన కార్యదర్శి నరేష్ పరస్పర ఆరోపణలు చేసుకోవడం వివాదానికి కేంద్రంగా మారింది. ఆ వివాదంపై వివరణ ఇవ్వడానికి శనివారం (మా) ప్రెస్ మీట్ నిర్వహించింది. ఈ సమావేశానికి నిర్మాతలు సురేష్ బాబు, కేఎల్ నారాయణ, తమ్మారెడ్డి భరద్వాజ, శివాజీ రాజా, నరేష్ హాజరయ్యారు. ఈ సమావేశంలో మీడియా అడిగిన ప్రశ్నలకు సమాధానం ఇవ్వమని చెప్పడంతో గందరగోళంగా మారింది.

    40 ఏళ్ల నుంచి ఇండస్ట్రీలో ఉన్నాను. చాలా విషయాలు జరిగాయి. మీరు, మేము చర్చించుకొన్నాం. లోపల జరిగేటివి జరుగుతుంటాయి. అల్లరి చేసుకోమంటావా? కొన్ని విషయాలను వదిలేద్దాం. ఈ విషయాన్ని ఇంతటితో ముగిద్దాం. ఈ వివాదానికి ముగింపు పెడుదాం అని తమ్మారెడ్డి భరద్వజా ఆవేశంగా ప్రసంగించారు. మీడియా సమావేశంలో రిపోర్టర్లు, సినీ పెద్దల మధ్య వాగ్వాదం చేజారి పోతుందనే విషయాన్ని గ్రహించిన నిర్మాత సురేష్ రంగంలోకి దిగారు.

    MAA fraud: Tammareddy Bhardwaja serious over media.

    తెలుగు సినీ పరిశ్రమ అంటే మా, ఫెడరేషన్, ఫిలిం ఛాంబర్, ఫిల్మ్ కౌన్సిల్ ఇతర భాగాలతో కలిపి ఏర్పడింది. పరిశ్రమలో మా వివాదం నేపథ్యంలో అన్ని సంస్థలన్నింటిని కలిపి కలెక్టివ్ కమిటీ ఏర్పాటు చేశాం అని సురేష్ ఏర్పాటు చేశాం.

    మా నిధుల అవకతవకల విషయం బయటకు రావడం చాలా దురదృష్టకరం. భవిష్యత్‌లో కొన్ని కార్యక్రమాలను నిర్వహిస్తాం. మాలో నిధుల అవకతవకలు జరుగలేదు. థర్డ్ పార్టీ తీరు వల్ల గందరగోళం నెలకొన్నది అని సురేష్ బాబు వెల్లడించారు.

    English summary
    The Movie Artists Association is facing a lot of unnecessary rumors in the recent times. The association is facing allegations regarding the funds utilized for organizing the events in the USA. Regarding this issue, MAA members said that there is no truth in the news. Naresh alllegations made this issue very serious note. Tammareddy Bhardwaja serious over media.
    Story first published: Saturday, September 15, 2018, 14:25 [IST]
