తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » అదే నిజమైతే... గుండు కొట్టించుకుని మీ కాళ్లు పట్టుకుంటా: శివాజీ రాజా

అదే నిజమైతే... గుండు కొట్టించుకుని మీ కాళ్లు పట్టుకుంటా: శివాజీ రాజా

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    మూవీ ఆర్టిస్ట్స్ అసోసియేషన్ (మా) నిధులను తాను కాజేసినట్టు వచ్చిన వార్తలపై అధ్యక్షుడు శివాజీరాజా స్పందించారు. తొమ్మిదివందల మంది ఏకగ్రీవంగా తనపై నమ్మకంతో అధ్యుడిగా ఎన్నుకున్నారని, వారికి నమ్మకాన్ని ఒమ్ము చేయలేదు, ఆ ఆరోపణల్లో నిజం లేదు అన్నారు.

    నేను ఉండగానే 'మా' బిల్డింగ్ కట్టేస్తానని స్పష్టం చేశారు. ఇరవై ఏళ్ల నుండి నేను మూవీ ఆర్టిస్ట్ అసోసియేషన్లో ఉన్నాను. నేను ప్రెసిడెంట్ అయిన తర్వాత ఐదు పైసలు కూడా మిస్ యూజ్ అవ్వలేదు. నా పిల్లల మీద, పెద్దమ్మతల్లి మీద ఒట్టేసి చెబుతున్నాను. అలా జరిగిందని నిరూపిస్తే గుండు కొట్టించుకుని మీ అందరి కాళ్లు పట్టుకుని వెళ్లిపోతాను అన్నారు.

    MAA President Sivaji Raja Gives Clarification On Misusing Funds

    కొంతమంది త్వరలో రాబయే 'మా' ఎన్నికల కోసం ఎదురుచూస్తున్నారు. వారే ఇటువంటి ప్రచారం చేస్తున్నారు. వారికి మేము బిల్డింగ్ కట్టడం ఇష్టం లేదు. ఎలిగేషన్ చేసే వారు కష్టపడండి ప్రెసిడెంట్ అవ్వండి. వచ్చిన రెండేళ్లకే ప్రెసిడెంట్ అవుతానంటే 900 మంది సభ్యులు మిమ్మల్ని నమ్మాలి కదా... అని వ్యాఖ్యానించారు.

    తాను ఒక్క పైసా దుర్వినియోగం చేయలేదు. చేసినట్లు నిరూపిస్తే జీవితంలో ఈ అసోసియేషన్‌కు రాను.. నా ఆస్తి మొత్తాన్నీ రాసిచ్చేసి వెళ్లిపోతాను. ఇది నా ప్రామిస్... నా పిల్లల మీద ఒట్టేసి చెబుతున్నానని శివాజీ రాజా అన్నారు.

    English summary
    MAA President Sivaji Raja Gives Clarification On Misusing Funds. The Movie Artists Association is facing a lot of unnecessary rumors in the recent times. The association is facing allegations regarding the funds utilized for organizing the events in the USA. Regarding this issue, MAA members said that there is no truth in the news.
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue