‘మహర్షి’ ట్రైలర్ సంచలనం... నాన్ బాహుబలి రికార్డులు బద్దలు!

మహేష్ బాబు హీరోగా వంశీ పైడిపల్లి దర్శకత్వంలో రూపొందిన 'మహర్షి' మూవీపై ఇటీవల విడుదలైన ట్రైలర్ అంచనాలు మరింత పెంచింది. మహేష్ బాబు కెరీర్లో 25వ చిత్రంగా రూపొందుతుండటం... దిల్ రాజు, అశ్వినీదత్, పివిపి లాంటి అగ్ర నిర్మాతలు నిర్మిస్తున్న మూవీ కావడంతో ముందు నుంచీ ఈ చిత్రంపై ఎక్స్పెక్టేషన్స్ భారీగా ఉన్నాయి.
అంచనాలకు తగిన విధంగానే 'మహర్షి' ట్రైలర్ యూట్యూబ్లో అద్భుతమైన రెస్పాన్స్ సొంతం చేసుకుంది. ఈ చిత్రం రేపు వెండి తెరపైకి వచ్చిన తర్వాత ఏ స్థాయిలో ప్రేక్షకులను ఎంటర్టెన్ చేయబోతోంది అనే విషయంలో స్పష్టమైన క్లారిటీ వచ్చేలా చేసింది.
8 మిలియన్ వ్యూస్, ట్రెండింగ్ నెం.1
‘మహర్షి' ట్రైలర్ విడుదలైన 24 గంటల్లో 8 మిలియన్ ప్లస్ రియల్ టైమ్ వ్యూస్ సొంతం చేసుకుంది. యూట్యూబ్లో ట్రెండింగ్ నెం.1 స్థానంలో కొనసాగుతూ ఉంది. కేవలం తెలుగు ప్రేక్షుకులకు మాత్రమే కాదు... కన్నడ, ఇతర సౌతిండియన్ ప్రేక్షకులు సైతం ఈ ట్రైలర్ చూసి ఫిదా అవుతున్నారు.
నాన్ బాహుబలి రికార్డులన్నీ బద్దలు
8 మిలయన్లకుపైగా రియల్ టైమ్ వ్యూస్ సొంతం చేసుకోవడమే కాదు... విడుదలైన 24 గంటల్లో అత్యధిక వ్యూస్ సొంతం చేసుకున్న ట్రైలర్గా ఇప్పటి వరకు ఇండస్ట్రీలో ఉన్న నాన్ బాహుబలి రికార్డులన్నింటినీ బద్దలు కొట్టింది ‘మహర్షి'. తెలుగులో బాహుబలి 2 తర్వాత అత్యధిక వ్యూస్ సొంతం చేసుకున్న ట్రైలర్ ఇదే.
అత్యంత వేగంగా 7 మిలియన్
బాహుబలి మినహా... ఇప్పటి వరకు ఏ తెలుగు సినిమా ట్రైలర్ 24 గంటల్లో 7 మిలియన్ మార్క్ రీచ్ కాలేదు. కానీ ‘మహర్షి' ట్రైలర్ విడుదలైన 20 గంటల్లోనే 7 మిలియన్ వ్యూస్ సొంతం చేసుకోవడం గమనార్హం. మహేష్ బాబు సినిమాలు ఇష్టపడే వారిలో కేవలం యూత్ మాత్రమే కాదు.. ఫ్యామిలీ ప్రేక్షకులు ఉండటమే ఇందుకు కారణం.
అరవింద సమేత రికార్డ్ బద్దలు
ఇప్పటి వరకు నాన్ బాహుబలి కేటగిరీలో యంగ్ టైగర్ ఎన్టీఆర్ నటించిన ‘అరవింద సమేత' ట్రైలర్ 6.9 మిలియన్ యూట్యూబ్ వ్యూస్తో నెం.1 స్థానంలో ఉండేది. ఇపుడు ‘మహర్షి' వచ్చి ఆ రికార్డ్ బద్దలు కొట్టింది. అయితే లైక్స్ విషయంలో ‘అరవింద సమేత' ముందు ఉంది. దీనికి 3 లక్షలకు పైగా లైక్స్ రాగా... ‘మహర్షి' చిత్రానికి కేవలం 2 లక్షల లైక్స్ మాత్రమే వచ్చాయి.
Maharshi trailer has been the talk of the social media ever since it announced its arrival on YouTube yesterday (May 01, 2019). The trailer of Mahesh Babu's 25th movie, has further increased the interest and expectations on this film, which has been directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Mahesh Babu fans whole-heartedly received Maharshi trailer, which has been well-cut with elements pleasing all sections of the audiences. Meanwhile, Maharshi trailer was bound to break many records on YouTube and the reports that have come in has clearly revealed that it has lived up to those expectations. Read to know more details regarding this.
Story first published: Friday, May 3, 2019, 8:43 [IST]
