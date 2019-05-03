‘మహర్షి’ ట్రైలర్ సంచలనం... నాన్ బాహుబలి రికార్డులు బద్దలు!

English summary

Maharshi trailer has been the talk of the social media ever since it announced its arrival on YouTube yesterday (May 01, 2019). The trailer of Mahesh Babu's 25th movie, has further increased the interest and expectations on this film, which has been directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Mahesh Babu fans whole-heartedly received Maharshi trailer, which has been well-cut with elements pleasing all sections of the audiences. Meanwhile, Maharshi trailer was bound to break many records on YouTube and the reports that have come in has clearly revealed that it has lived up to those expectations. Read to know more details regarding this.