    రైళు ఎక్కిన మహేష్.. ఈ సారి క్రేజీగా మహర్షి ప్రమోషన్.. ఏపీ, తెలంగాణలో..!

    సూపర్‌స్టార్ మహేష్‌బాబు నటించిన మహర్షి చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన ప్రమోషన్ కార్యక్రమాలు ఊపందుకొంటున్నాయి. మహర్షి సినిమాను ప్రేక్షకుల వద్దకు తీసుకెళ్లడానికి సరికొత్త ప్రచారాన్ని ప్రారంభించనున్నారు. చిత్ర యూనిట్ అనుసరిస్తున్న ప్రచార వ్యూహాలు సినీ వర్గాల్లో ఆసక్తికరంగా మారాయి. ప్రముఖ నిర్మాత దిల్ రాజు, అశ్వినీ దత్, పీవీపీ నిర్మిస్తున్న ఈ సినిమా మే 9న ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రానున్నది. ఈ క్రమంలో ప్రమోషన్ కార్యక్రమాలను మరింత పెంచారు. వివరాల్లోకి వెళితే..

    సరికొత్తగా ప్రమోషన్ కార్యక్రమాలు

    సరికొత్తగా ప్రమోషన్ కార్యక్రమాలు

    మహర్షి ప్రమోషన్‌ను మరో లెవెల్‌కు తీసుకెళ్లాలని చిత్ర నిర్మాతలు, దర్శకుడు వంశీ పైడిపల్లి ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నారు. ఇప్పటికే వెబ్‌పేజీలు, బిల్‌బోర్డులు, స్క్రీన్లు, బస్సులు, ఇతర ప్రసార మాధ్యమాలలో ప్రమోషన్‌ను హోరెత్తించనున్నారు. అయితే ఈ సారి ప్రచారం కార్యక్రమాలకు ట్రైన్లను కూడా వాడుకోనేందుకు చిత్ర యూనిట్ సిద్ధమైంది.

    ఏపీ, తెలంగాణ, మెట్రో ట్రైన్లలో ప్రచారం

    మహర్షి ప్రచార చిత్రాలను ఆంధ్ర ప్రదేశ్, తెలంగాణలో తిరిగే నాలుగు ట్రైన్లకు అతికించి ప్రమోషన్‌కు తెర తీశారు. నాలుగు ట్రైన్లకు అంటించిన ప్రమోషన్స్‌ చిత్రాలను సోషల్ మీడియాలో విడుదల చేశారు. ఉదయం వేళలో ఏపీ, తెలంగాణ మధ్య నడిచే నాలుగు ట్రైన్లకు మహర్షి సినిమా పోస్టర్లను అతికించాం. మెట్రో ట్రైన్లలో ట్రైలర్ ప్రదర్శిస్తాం. ఈ సినిమా మే 9న రిలీజ్ అవుతున్నది అని సినిమా పీఆర్‌వీ వంశీ కాక ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

    భారీగా ప్రీరిలీజ్ పండుగ

    భారీగా ప్రీరిలీజ్ పండుగ

    ఇదిలా ఉండగా, మహర్షి సినిమా ప్రీ రిలీజ్ ఈవెంట్‌ను భారీగా నిర్వహించేందుకు ఏర్పాట్లు జరుగుతున్నాయి. మే 1వ తేదీన హైదరాబాద్ నెక్లెస్ రోడ్డులోని పీపుల్స్ ప్లాజాలో భారీగా ప్రీ రిలీజ్ ఈవెంట్‌ను ప్లాన్ చేశారు. తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల నుంచి భారీగా అభిమానులు తరలి వచ్చే అవకాశం ఉండటంతో పెద్ద ఎత్తున్న ఏర్పాట్లు చేస్తున్నారు. ఈ వేడుకలో మహర్షి సినిమా థియేట్రికల్ ట్రైలర్‌ను విడుదల చేయనున్నారు.

    క్రేజీగా మ్యూజిక్

    క్రేజీగా మ్యూజిక్

    ఇప్పటికే రిలీజైన మహర్షి సినిమా పాటలుపై భారీ అంచనాలు పెంచాయి. లిరికల్ వీడియోలకు మంచి స్పందన కనిపించింది. దాంతో ఈ సినిమా ఓపెనింగ్ ఊహించని రేంజ్‌లో ఉంటాయనే టాక్ ట్రేడ్ వర్గాల్లో ఉంది. ప్రస్తుతం ఎన్నికలు, ఐపీఎల్ నుంచి ఎదురువుతున్న గట్టిపోటిని ఎదిరించే సత్తా మహర్షికి ఉందనే మాట బలంగా వినిపిస్తున్నది.

    స్వదేశానికి చేరిన ఎన్నారై కథ

    స్వదేశానికి చేరిన ఎన్నారై కథ

    అందాల తార పూజాహెగ్డేతో మహేష్ జతకట్టాడు. రిషి అనే ఎన్నారై విదేశాన్ని వీడి ఓ కారణం కోసం స్వదేశానికి వస్తాడు. తన గ్రామంలోని ప్రతికూల పరిస్థితులను ఎలా ఎదురించాడనే కీలక పాయింట్‌ ఆధారంగా సినిమాను తెరకెక్కించాడు. ఈ సినిమాలో అల్లరి నరేష్ కీలక పాత్రను పోషించారు.

    English summary
    A massive Pre-Release event for MaharshiSuperstar Mahesh Babu's next outing Maharshi is all slated for May release. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film unfolds the life of Rishi, an NRI businessman who returns back to the country for a cause. A grand a massive pre-release event of Maharshi is planned on May 1st in People's Plaza, Necklace Road. Superstar fans from all the corners of Telugu states will attend the grand event and huge number are expected for this massive event.The theatrical trailer of Maharshi too will be unveiled during the pre-release event. With the songs already creating enough buzz, Maharshi is high on expectations and is expected to open with a bang all over. Maharshi is the right film that will turn down the Election and IPL fever during this summer heat. Pooja Hegde is romancing Mahesh Babu for the first time in this family entertainer that is produced by Dil Raju, PVP and Ashwini Dutt. Maharshi will release worldwide on May 9th.
