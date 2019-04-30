రైళు ఎక్కిన మహేష్.. ఈ సారి క్రేజీగా మహర్షి ప్రమోషన్.. ఏపీ, తెలంగాణలో..!

English summary

A massive Pre-Release event for MaharshiSuperstar Mahesh Babu's next outing Maharshi is all slated for May release. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film unfolds the life of Rishi, an NRI businessman who returns back to the country for a cause. A grand a massive pre-release event of Maharshi is planned on May 1st in People's Plaza, Necklace Road. Superstar fans from all the corners of Telugu states will attend the grand event and huge number are expected for this massive event.The theatrical trailer of Maharshi too will be unveiled during the pre-release event. With the songs already creating enough buzz, Maharshi is high on expectations and is expected to open with a bang all over. Maharshi is the right film that will turn down the Election and IPL fever during this summer heat. Pooja Hegde is romancing Mahesh Babu for the first time in this family entertainer that is produced by Dil Raju, PVP and Ashwini Dutt. Maharshi will release worldwide on May 9th.