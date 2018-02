English summary

Sridevi was 54 when she passed away in Dubai late on Saturday night. She was seen in Mom for the last time. Subhash Shinde, who did Sridevi’s make-up at actor Mohit Marwah’s marriage in Dubai last week, says the late actor had “so much warmth and positivity” and always treated everyone, including make-up artistes, present on a film’s set like a family.