English summary

Actor and anchor Mandira Bedi put up a post on social media looking forward to a hopeful 2018, but got trolled and body-shamed instead! The artsy photos that have an element of sensuality and risqué have garnered quite a bit of negative reactions by those indulging in moral policing. While there were many who appreciated her ageless beauty there were also those who pointedly criticised her — calling her out for uploading photos that have been termed vulgar by some.