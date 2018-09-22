 »   » మణిరత్నం ‘నవాబ్’ రైట్స్ దక్కించుకున్న అశోక్ వల్లభనేని

English summary

We all know that Mani Ratnam's upcoming film Nawab is all set for release on 27th September. Huge star cast like Simbhu, Vijay Sethupati, Aravind Swamy, Arun Vijay, Jyothika, Aiswarya Rajesh, Aditi Rao Hydari and others are playing the main lead roles. Lyca Production House and Madras Talkies jointly bankrolling it. Telugu dubbing rights were bought by sensible producer Ashok Vallabhaneni for oomphing prize.