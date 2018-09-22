తెలుగు
మణిరత్నం ‘నవాబ్’ రైట్స్ దక్కించుకున్న అశోక్ వల్లభనేని

    తెలుగు చిత్ర పరిశ్రమ‌లో ఎందరో నిర్మాతలు ఉన్నా అభిరుచి గల నిర్మాతలు అతి కొద్ది మంది మాత్రమే. అలాంటి నిర్మాతల్లో అశోక్ వల్లభనేని ఒకరు. నాని‌ 'సెగ', గౌతమ్ మీనన్ 'ఎర్ర గులాబీలు' ఇలా ఎన్నో మంచి సినిమాలను తెలుగు ప్రేక్షకులకు అందించారు. ఇటీవల వచ్చిన ఛలో, గరుడవేగా లాంటి ఎన్నో సూపర్ హిట్ సినిమాలకు ఫైనాన్స్ అందించి తన అభిరుచి చాటుకున్నారు.

    ఇండస్ట్రీలో చాలా మంది పెద్ద నిర్మాతలు ఆయన్ను లక్కీ హాండ్‌గా భావించి వాళ్ల సినిమాలకి ఆయన చేత్తో ఫైనాన్స్ తీసుకుంటారు. అలా ఆయన చేతితో ఫైనాన్స్ తీసుకున్న ఎన్నో సినిమాలు సూపర్ హిట్‌గా నిలిచాయి.

    Maniratnams Nawab telugu rights bought by Ashok Vallabhaneni

    ఇప్పుడు ఆయన మరో భారీ చిత్రం‌తో తెలుగు ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు త్వరలో రాబోతున్నారు.మణిరత్నం దర్శకత్వంలో తమిళంలో తెరకెక్కిన 'చెక్క చీవంత వాణం' తెలుగులో 'నవాబ్‌' పేరుతో విడుదల కాబోతోంది. తెలుగు రిలీజ్ హక్కులు అశోక్ వల్లభనేని భారీ రేట్‌కు సొంతం చేసుకున్నారు.

    శింబు, విజయ్‌ సేతుపతి, అరవింద్ ‌స్వామి, అరుణ్‌ విజయ్‌, జ్యోతిక, ఐశ్వర్యా రాజేష్‌, అదితి రావ్‌ హైదరి, జయసుధ, ప్రకాశ్‌రాజ్‌ ప్రధాన పాత్రలు పోషించిన ఈ చిత్రానికి ఎ.ఆర్‌. రెహమాన్‌ సంగీతం అందించారు.

    భారీ స్థాయి‌లో నిర్మించిన ఈ సినిమా ప్రీ రిలీజ్ వేడుక హైదరాబాద్‌లో సెప్టెంబ‌ర్ 25న నిర్వహించనున్నట్లు నిర్మాతలు ప్రకటించారు. ఈ కార్యక్రమానికి మ‌ణిర‌త్నం, ఎ.ఆర్‌. రెహ‌మాన్ వి‌చ్చేస్తున్నారు. సెప్టెంబ‌ర్ 27న ప్ర‌పంచ వ్యాప్తంగా ఈ చత్రాన్ని విడుదల చేసేందుకు సన్నాహాలు చేస్తున్నారు.

    English summary
    We all know that Mani Ratnam's upcoming film Nawab is all set for release on 27th September. Huge star cast like Simbhu, Vijay Sethupati, Aravind Swamy, Arun Vijay, Jyothika, Aiswarya Rajesh, Aditi Rao Hydari and others are playing the main lead roles. Lyca Production House and Madras Talkies jointly bankrolling it. Telugu dubbing rights were bought by sensible producer Ashok Vallabhaneni for oomphing prize.
    Story first published: Saturday, September 22, 2018, 10:25 [IST]
