English summary
The NTR biopic is the next big thing Tollywood is excited about. The film, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, has Balakrishna and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. Vidya Balan shoots for NTR biopic at a special location in Hyderabad.
Story first published: Tuesday, September 4, 2018, 17:38 [IST]