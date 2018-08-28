Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
English summary
Legendary screen-writer and politician, DMK Chief Karunanidhi passed away on August 7th, 2018, the family held a condolence meet yesterday at Coimbatore. Veteran Telugu actor-producer Mohan Babu too graced the occasion and met MK Stalin, son of Karunanidhi and the next-in-line Chief of DMK. Mohan Babu spent some time with Stalin and wished him good luck for his political journey.