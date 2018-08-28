తెలుగు
మీరు ముఖ్యమంత్రి కావాలి.. కంగ్రాట్స్: మోహన్‌బాబు ట్వీట్

    డైలాగ్ కింగ్ మోహన్‌బాబు సినీ నటుడే కాదు.. రాజకీయ నాయకుడు కూడా. గతంలో రాజ్యసభ ఎంపీగా సేవలందించారు. ఆయనకు దక్షిణాదిలోని సినీ తారలకు, రాజకీయ నాయకులకు, వ్యాపారవేత్తలతో మంచి సంబంధాలు ఉన్నాయి. తాజాగా తమిళనాడు మాజీ సీఎం కరుణానిధి వారసుడు స్టాలిన్ డీఎంకే పార్టీ పగ్గాలను అందుకొన్న నేపథ్యంలో తన మిత్రుడికి మోహన్ బాబు శుభాకాంక్షలు అందించారు. రాజకీయంగా మరింత ఎదగాలని ఆశీర్వదించారు. వివరాల్లోకి వెళితే..

    కరుణానిధి సంతాప సభ

    తమిళనాడు మాజీ సీఎం కరుణానిధి ఆగస్టు 7 తేదీన మరణించిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఆయన సంతాప సభను కుటుంబ సభ్యులు ఇటీవల కోయంబత్తూరులో ఏర్పాటు చేశారు. ఈ సభకు దక్షిణాదిలోని పలువురు సినీతారలు, రాజకీయవేత్తలు హాజరయ్యారు. కరుణానిధి ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని ప్రార్థించారు.

    మోహన్‌బాబు హాజరు

    మోహన్‌బాబు హాజరు

    కరుణానిధి సంతాప సభకు మోహన్‌బాబు కూడా హాజరయ్యారు. ఈ సందర్బంగా ఎంకే స్టాలిన్‌ను కలిసి తన సంతాపాన్ని వ్యక్తం చేశారు. తన రాజకీయ భవిష్యత్ సవ్యంగా ఉండాలని ఆకాంక్షించారు. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో మోహన్‌బాబు ఓ ఆసక్తికరమైన ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

    మిమ్మల్ని సీఎంగా చూడాలని

    థ్యాంక్యూ మై బ్రదర్ స్టాలిన్. కోయంబత్తూరులో మీనాన్న, గొప్ప నాయకుడు కరుణానిధి సంతాప సభకు ఆహ్వానించినందుకు ధన్యవాదాలు. భవిష్యత్ జీవితంలో అంతా మంచి జరుగాలని కోరుకొంటున్నాను. తమిళనాడు ముఖ్యమంత్రిగా మిమ్మల్ని చూడాలనుకొంటున్నాను అని మోహన్‌బాబు ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

    తమిళ సినీ పరిశ్రమతో అనుబంధం

    తమిళ సినీ పరిశ్రమతో అనుబంధం

    తమిళ చిత్ర పరిశ్రమతో మోహన్‌బాబుకు మంచి సంబంధాలు ఉన్నాయి. మోహన్‌బాబుకు రజనీకాంత్ మంచి స్నేహితుడు అనే విషయం తెలిసిందే. మద్రాస్ ఫిల్మ్ ఇనిస్టిట్యూట్‌లో శిక్షణ పొందినప్పటి నుంచి చిరంజీవితోపాటు పలువురు సినీ ప్రముఖులతో మంచి స్నేహం కూడా ఉంది.

    Legendary screen-writer and politician, DMK Chief Karunanidhi passed away on August 7th, 2018, the family held a condolence meet yesterday at Coimbatore. Veteran Telugu actor-producer Mohan Babu too graced the occasion and met MK Stalin, son of Karunanidhi and the next-in-line Chief of DMK. Mohan Babu spent some time with Stalin and wished him good luck for his political journey.
