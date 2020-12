సవాల్ విసురుతున్న రాంగోపాల్ వర్మ.. మిర్యాలగూడ గడ్డపై ప్రెస్ మీట్.. మరింత వివాదంగా ‘మర్డర్’!

English summary

RGV's Murder Movie set release on December 24th in Theatres. In this occassion, RGV released a video and says that He will be conducting a press meet on December 22nd at Miryalaguda. RGV's Murder Movie gets set back form Nalgonda SC, ST Court. This court has been directed Director Ram Gopal varma, Producer Natti Kumar for not to release movie, Until the Pranay Kumar case finished. Recently, Telangana Court has given signal to movie release. In this occassion, RGV spoke to media