 »   » అదరగొడుతున్న అల్లు అర్జున్.. కండలవీరుడిగా ఉగ్రరూపం..

English summary

Allu Arjun is oozing a lot of swag in the latest poster of his upcoming film, Naa Peru Surya, which has been dropped today. In the photo that was shared by Allu Shirish on his Twitter account, we see him with his shades on, smoking a cigar as he drives a big mean machine. And that cut in his eyebrow which is a part of the look of this film is certainly unmissable.