‘బ్రాండ్ బాబు’ ట్రైలర్ లాంచ్ చేసిన నాగ చైతన్య

    మారుతి స‌మ‌ర్ప‌ణ‌లో శ్రీ శైలేంద్ర ప్రొడ‌క్ష‌న్స్ బ్యాన‌ర్‌పై ప్ర‌భాక‌ర్.పి ద‌ర్శ‌క‌త్వంలో ఎస్‌.శైలేంద్ర‌బాబు నిర్మిస్తోన్న చిత్రం 'బ్రాండ్ బాబు'. ఈ చిత్రానికి మారుతి కథ అందించాడు. ప్రముఖ కన్నడ నిర్మాత శైలేంద్ర బాబు కుమారుడు సుమంత్‌ కథానాయకుడిగా టాలీవుడ్‌కు పరిచయం అవుతున్నాడు. ఆగస్టు 3న సినిమా విడుదలవుతున్న నేపథ్యంలో ప్రమోషన్స్ ఊపందుకున్నాయి. ఇందులో భాగంగా టాలీవుడ్ యంగ్ హీరో నాగ చైతన్య తన ట్విట్టర్ ద్వారా ట్రైలర్ విడుదల చేశారు.

    తినే తిండి, తాగే నీరు, వేసుకునే బట్టలు ప్రతీది బ్రాండెడ్ అయుండాలి. బ్రాండెడ్ మెయింటేన్ చేయని వారికి కనీసం విలువ కూడా ఇవ్వడు... ఇదీ హీరో క్యారెక్టరైజేషన్. 'నా పేరు డైమండ్‌. ఇది నా ఫ్యామిలీ, డైమండ్‌ గ్రూప్‌ ఆఫ్‌ కంపెనీస్‌.. అని గూగుల్‌లో సెర్చ్‌ చేస్తే మా కంపెనీ బ్రాండ్‌ విలువ తెలుస్తుంది. మనం వేసుకునే దుస్తులకే ఇంత ప్రాముఖ్యత ఇస్తాం. మన ఇంటికి వచ్చే అమ్మాయి విలువ ఏ రేంజ్‌లో ఉండాలి డాడ్‌‌' అని వాదించే రకం.

    Naga Chaitanya launches ‘Brand Babu’ Trailer

    బ్రాండ్ అంటే పడి చచ్చే హీరో.... ఒక అమ్మాయి ప్రేమలో పడతాడు. అయితే ఆమె బ్రాండెడ్ వస్తువులంటే కూడా తెలియని పేద అమ్మాయి అని తెలిసి షాకవుతాడు. బ్రాండ్ లేనిదే దేన్నీ ఇష్టపడని హీరో... ఒక పని మనిషి స్థాయిలో అమ్మాయితో ఎలా ప్రేమలో పడ్డాడు అనేది స్టోరీ

    నటీనటులు: సుమంత్ శైలేంద్ర, ఇషా రెబ్బ, మురళి శర్మ, పూజిత పొన్నాడ, రాజా రవీంద్ర, సత్యం రాజేష్, వేణు వై, నలీన్, పి. సాయి కుమార్, కోటేష్ మన్నవ, కిరణ్ తదితరులు నటించారు.

    సాంకేతిక నిపుణులు:
    స్టోరి: మారుతి
    డైరెక్టర్: ప్రభాకర్.పి
    నిర్మాత: ఎస్. శైలేంద్ర
    బ్యానర్: శ్రీ శైలేంద్ర ప్రొడక్షన్స్
    మ్యూజిక్: జేబి
    లిరిక్స్: పూర్ణచెర్రీ
    కెమెరామెన్: కార్తీక్ ఫలణి
    ఎడిటర్: ఉద్ధవ్ ఎస్.బి
    ఆర్ట్ డైరెక్టర్: మురళి ఎస్.వి

    English summary
    Hero Naga Chaitanya has launched the theatrical trailer of ‘Brand Babu.’ The film has Sumanth Shailendra and Eesha Rebba in the lead roles. The film is directed by Parky Prabhakar while director Maruthi has provided the script and is also presenting the movie. Speaking after unveiling the trailer, hero Naga Chaitanya has welcomed Sumanth Shailendra to the Telugu film industry. “The trailer is very entertaining and director Maruthi’s mark of comedy is evident in the visuals. Prabhkar’s direction compliments well and at the same time, good luck to Sumanth and Eesha. It looks like a complete packaged film,” said Naga Chaitanya.
    Story first published: Thursday, July 26, 2018, 15:42 [IST]
