 »   » ‘బ్రాండ్ బాబు’ ట్రైలర్ లాంచ్ చేసిన నాగ చైతన్య

English summary

Hero Naga Chaitanya has launched the theatrical trailer of ‘Brand Babu.’ The film has Sumanth Shailendra and Eesha Rebba in the lead roles. The film is directed by Parky Prabhakar while director Maruthi has provided the script and is also presenting the movie. Speaking after unveiling the trailer, hero Naga Chaitanya has welcomed Sumanth Shailendra to the Telugu film industry. “The trailer is very entertaining and director Maruthi’s mark of comedy is evident in the visuals. Prabhkar’s direction compliments well and at the same time, good luck to Sumanth and Eesha. It looks like a complete packaged film,” said Naga Chaitanya.