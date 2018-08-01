 »   » శైలజారెడ్డి అల్లుడు టీజర్.. పిల్ల ఇలా ఉంటే తల్లి ఎలా ఉంటుందో.. చైతూ

తెలుగు
    యువ సామ్రాట్ నాగచైతన్య, అందాల తార అను ఇమ్మాన్యుయేల్ జంటగా నటిస్తున్న చిత్రం శైలజారెడ్డి అల్లుడు. టైటిల్‌కు తగినట్టుగానే రమ్యకృష్ణ మరోసారి పవర్‌ఫుల్ పాత్రలో కనిపించనున్నారు. శరవేగంగా పోస్ట్ ప్రొడక్షన్ పనులు జరుపుకొంటున్న ఈ చిత్రం ఆగస్టు 31న విడుదలయ్యేందుకు ముస్తాబవుతున్నది. దర్శకుడు మారుతి ఈ చిత్రానికి డైరెక్టర్‌గా వ్యవహరిస్తున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    చిత్ర ప్రమోషన్‌లో భాగంగా ఫస్ట్‌లుక్ టీజర్‌ను శైలజారెడ్డి సినిమా యూనిట్ రిలీజ్ చేసింది. టీజర్ చాలా ఫన్నీగా, రొమాంటిక్‌గా, పవర్‌ఫుల్‌గా కనిపించింది. 'పిల్ల పిట్టలా ఉన్నా.. పొట్టంతా ఇగోనే' అంటూ రఘుబాబు చెప్పిన డైలాగ్స్ ఫన్నీగా ఉంది. 'ఐ లవ్ యూ అని ప్రపోజ్ చేయి.. మీ టూ' అని ఒకే చేస్తా అని నాగచైతన్యను అను ఇమ్మాన్యుయేల్ డిమాండ్ చేయడం ఆసక్తిగా కనిపించింది.

    అను చెప్పిన డైలాగ్‌కు రెస్పాన్స్‌గా 'పిల్ల ఇలా ఉంటే తల్లి ఎలా ఉంటుందో' అని చెప్పగానే రమ్యకృష్ణ రాజసంగా నడుచుకుంటూ రావడం చూస్తే అత్త, అల్లుడి మధ్య సన్నివేశాలు రసవత్తరంగా ఉండే అవకాశం కనిపించింది.

    బాహుబలిలో శివగామి తర్వాత రమ్యకృష్ణ మరోసారి శైలజారెడ్డి చిత్రంలో పవర్‌ఫుల్‌గా కనిపించింది. కొత్త వేరియేషన్స్‌తో ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వస్తున్న రమ్యకృష్ణ.. శైలజారెడ్డి చిత్రానికి అదనపు ఆకర్షణగా మారినట్టు టీజర్‌లో కనిపించారు.

    English summary
    Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya’s Sailaja Reddy Alludu is all set for a grand release on 31st of this month. The First Look Teaser which will be released tomorrow. Sivagami Ramya Krishna is special attaction for this movie. Anu Emmanuel as the heroine. Maruthi is the director for the movie.
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 1, 2018, 20:09 [IST]
