    నాగకన్య మూవీ ట్రైలర్: మళ్లీ విలన్‌గానే వరలక్ష్మీ శరత్‌కుమార్

    By
    |

    జంబో సినిమా బ్యానర్‌పై నిర్మాత శ్రీధర్ అరుణాచలం నిర్మాతగా సురేష్ ఎల్ రచన, దర్శకత్వంలో వస్తున్న చిత్రం నాగకన్య. ఇందులో జై హీరోగా, రాయ్ లక్ష్మీ, క్యాథరీన్ త్రెసా, వరలక్ష్మీ శరత్ కుమార్ కీలక పాత్రల్లో నటించారు. తెలుగు, తమిళ భాషల్లో రూపొందిన ఈ చిత్రం త్వరలోనే ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రానున్నది. తాజాగా ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన ట్రైలర్‌ను రిలీజ్ చేశారు.

    Nagakanya movie Trailer released

    వరలక్ష్మీ శరత్ కుమార్ నాగకన్యగా విలన్ పాత్రలో కనిపించారు. వరలక్ష్మీ పగ, ప్రతీకారం కారణంగా జై, రాయ్ లక్ష్మీ, క్యాథరీన్ సమస్యల్లో పడినట్టు ట్రైలర్‌లో స్పష్టమైంది. అయితే ఎందుకు వరలక్ష్మీ విషకన్యగా మారిందనేది ఆసక్తికరమైన పాయింట్‌గా కనిపిస్తున్నది. ట్రైలర్‌పై లుక్కేయండి.. 

    నటీనటులు: జై, రాయ్ లక్ష్మీ, క్యాథరీన్ త్రెసా, వరలక్ష్మీ శరత్ కుమార్ తదితరులు
    సంగీతం: షబ్బీర్
    రచన, దర్శకత్వం: సురేష్
    సినిమాటోగ్రఫి: రాజవేల్ మోహన్
    ఎడిటింగ్: గోపికృష్ణ
    నిర్మాత: శ్రీధర్ అరుణాచలం
    బ్యానర్: జంబో సినిమాస్

    English summary
    Nagakanya entertainer as Horror movie, which going to hit Tollywood soon. Hero Jai’, Raai Laxmi, Catherine Tresa, Varalaxmi Sarath kumar are lead actors. Written and directed by L. Suresh and produced by Sridhar Arunachalam.
    Story first published: Monday, February 11, 2019, 19:30 [IST]
