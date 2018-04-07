 »   » వర్మ బర్త్ డే: ఆఫీసర్ స్పెషల్ పోస్టర్.. 9న టీజర్ రిలీజ్

English summary

Sensational success of 'Shiva' remains to be unshaken till date. Its creators 'King' Nagarjuna and 'Maverick' director Ram Gopal Varma also have churned out hits like 'Antham' and 'Govinda Govinda'. The successful combination coming together after a long time for 'Officer' is creating huge buzz. Here's the special poster released on the occasion of Ram Gopal Varma's birthday. Teaser will be revealed on April 9th at 10AM. 'Officer' is scheduled for release on May 25th. Nagarjuna's dashing looks as a fierce cop is raising expectation on the film. Officer has been doing solid pre-release business. Myra sareen is the female lead of this flick produced by Sudheer Chandra and Ram Gopal Varma under the banner, 'Company'. Ajay and Shayaji Shinde play other pivotal roles.