సృష్టిలో జరిగిన వాస్తవ సంఘటనలే.. విశ్వామిత్ర.. మార్చి 21న ఏం జరుగబోతుందంటే

English summary

Is it in the power of humans to say what possibly can and cannot happen in this creation? Anything is possible in this eternal creation. 'Viswamitra' drives home the message that men live only for some time in this timeless universe. A thriller directed by Raajkiran, the film stars Nanditha Raj, Sathyam Rajesh, Prasanna Kumar and Ashutosh Rana in main roles. It will hit the screens on March 21.