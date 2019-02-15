సృష్టిలో జరిగిన వాస్తవ సంఘటనలే.. విశ్వామిత్ర.. మార్చి 21న ఏం జరుగబోతుందంటే

ఫణి తిరుమలశెట్టి సమర్పణలో రాజకిరణ్ సినిమా పతాకంపై మాధవి అద్దంకి, రజనీకాంత్ ఎస్., రాజకిరణ్ నిర్మిస్తున్న సినిమా 'విశ్వామిత్ర'. నందితారాజ్, 'సత్యం' రాజేష్, అశుతోష్ రాణా, ప్రసన్నకుమార్ ప్రధాన పాత్రల్లో నటిస్తున్నారు. 'గీతాంజలి', 'త్రిపుర' వంటి థ్రిల్లర్ చిత్రాలతో ప్రేక్షకులను మెప్పించిన రాజకిరణ్ దర్శకత్వం వహించారు. మార్చి 21న చిత్రాన్ని విడుదల చేయడానికి సన్నాహాలు చేస్తున్నారు.
దర్శకుడు రాజకిరణ్ మాట్లాడుతూ "వాస్తవ సంఘటనల ఆధారంగా రూపొందించిన థ్రిల్లర్ చిత్రమిది. న్యూజీలాండ్, అమెరికాలో నిజంగా జరిగిన కథలపై పరిశోధన చేసిన ఈ కథ రాసుకున్నా. సంఘటనలు పూర్తిగా హారర్ కాకపోయినా నేను హారర్గా రూపొందించాను. నందితారాజ్ మధ్యతరగతి అమ్మాయి పాత్రలో కనిపిస్తారు" అన్నారు.
సృష్టిలో ఏది జరుగుతుందో... ఏది జరగదో!? చెప్పడానికి మనుషులు ఎవరు? ఈ సృష్టిలో ఏదైనా సాధ్యమే. సృష్టి ఎప్పటికీ ఇలాగే ఉంటుంది. అందులో మనుషులు కొంతకాలం మాత్రమే జీవిస్తారని చెప్పే ప్రయత్నమే మా 'విశ్వామిత్ర' చిత్రకథ అని దర్శకుడు రాజకిరణ్ అన్నారు.
సృష్టికి, మనిషి ఊహకు ముడిపెడుతూ తీసిన 'విశ్వామిత్ర' చిత్రాన్ని మార్చి 21న ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు తీసుకొస్తామని ఆయన అన్నారు.
ఈ నెల 21న ట్రైలర్ విడుదల విడుదల చేస్తామని నిర్మాతలు తెలిపారు.
Is it in the power of humans to say what possibly can and cannot happen in this creation? Anything is possible in this eternal creation. 'Viswamitra' drives home the message that men live only for some time in this timeless universe. A thriller directed by Raajkiran, the film stars Nanditha Raj, Sathyam Rajesh, Prasanna Kumar and Ashutosh Rana in main roles. It will hit the screens on March 21.
Story first published: Friday, February 15, 2019, 17:26 [IST]
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more