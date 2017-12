 »   » వరుసగా 8 హిట్లు కొట్టిన నాని.... 9వ చిత్రం కూడా సిద్దమైంది, రిలీజ్ ఎప్పుడేంటే?

English summary

Krishnarjuna Yuddham is the latest movie of Natural Star Nani who accomplished eight consecutive hits starting from ‘Yevade Subrahmanyam’ to recently released ‘MCA’. Nani will be seen in dual roles in Krishnarjuna Yuddham is produced jointly by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under Shine Screens Banner, 'Venkatadri Express' and 'Express Raja' fame director Merlapaka Gandhi is directing the film. The movie will hit the screens on April 12, 2018.