    నా పేరు దొంగిలించాడు.. నానిపై కంప్లయింట్... సారీ చెప్పిన నేచురల్ స్టార్

    Nani Says Sorry To His Son Arjun,Tweet Viral In Social Media ! || Filmibeat Telugu

    భావోద్వేగమైన కథగా రూపొందిన జెర్సీ చిత్రంతో నేచురల్ స్టార్ నాని ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వస్తున్నాడు. కన్నడ నటి శ్రద్ధా శ్రీనాథ్‌తో జతకట్టి నటించిన ఈ చిత్రం ఏప్రిల్ 19న విడుదల కాబోతున్నది. టీజర్లు, ట్రైలర్లు ఈ సినిమాపై భారీ అంచనాలు పెంచాయి. ఈ క్రమంలో నాని తన ట్విట్టర్ అకౌంట్‌లో ఆసక్తికరమైన పోస్టు చేశారు. అదేమిటంటే...

    సముద్ర తీరంలో నాని తన కుమారుడు అర్జున్‌తో కలిసి అందమైన సమయాన్ని ఆస్వాదిస్తున్నాడు. అర్జున్ 36 అనే టీషర్టును నాని ధరించగా, మా నాన్న నా పేరును దొంగిలించాడు (మై డాడ్ స్టోల్ మై నేమ్) అనే లైన్లు ఉన్న టీషర్టును ఆయన కుమారుడు జున్ను (అర్జున్) ధరించాడు. అయితే తన కొడుకు కంప్లయింట్‌ను సీరియస్‌గా తీసుకొన్న నాని.. సారీ రా జున్ను.. తప్పలేదు అంటూ ఆ ఫోటోను ట్విట్టర్‌లో షేర్ చేశాడు.

    జెర్సీ సినిమాలో తన కొడుకు పేరును తాను పెట్టుకోవడం వెనుక కారణాలను తాజాగా మీడియాతో జరిగిన ఇంటర్వ్యూలో నాని వివరించారు. జెర్సీ చిత్రంలో నాని పేరు అర్జున్.. సినిమాలో కుమారుడిగా నటించిన బాలుడి పేరు నానిగా ఉంటుంది. ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన కథను దర్శకుడు చెప్తు వెళ్తున్నాడు. మధ్యలో కథ చెప్పడం ఆపేసి.. నేను కథ రాసుకొన్నప్పుడే ఈ పేర్లను పెట్టుకొన్నాను. మీ కోసం కాదు అని దర్శకుడు గౌతమ్ తిన్ననూరి తెలిపారని నాని వెల్లడించారు.

    జెర్సీ చిత్రంలో నా కుమారుడు నానిగా రోనిత్ కమ్రా అనే అబ్బాయి నటించాడు. రోనిత్ మంచి టాలెంటెడ్ కుర్రాడు. చాలా ఎనర్జిటిక్. జెర్సీ కోసం ఎక్కువగా రాత్రిళ్లు షూట్ చేసే వాళ్లం. అర్ధరాత్రి కూడా అలసిపోకుండా రొనిత్ చలాకీగా ఉండటం చూసి మేము ఎనర్జీని తెచ్చుకొనే వాళ్లం అని నాని చెప్పాడు.

    రొనిత్ చాలా మాటకారి. ఆ అబ్బాయి అడిగే ప్రశ్నలకు సమాధానం చెప్పడం చాలా కష్టం. సెట్లో ఆ అబ్బాయి ఉంటే సందడి సందడిగా ఉండేది. షాట్‌లోకి వెళ్లగానే అతడిలో టాలెంట్ బయటకు వచ్చేది అని నాని వెల్లడించారు. రోనిత్‌ లాంటి టాలెంట్ కుర్రాడు మాకు జెర్సీకి దొరకడం చాలా లక్కీ అని నాని చెప్పాడు.

    Jersey is sports drama written and directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri which is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under his production banner Sithara Entertainments. The film stars Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles while Sathyaraj, Sampath Raj, Brahmaji, Subbaraju and Ronit Kamra play pivotal roles. Film music was scored by Anirudh Ravichander with cinematography handled by Sanu Varghese. Principal photography of the film commenced on 18 October 2018 and is slated for a theatrical release on 19 April 2019. In this Occassion, Nani speaks to telugu filmibeat.
