English summary

The theatrical release date of ‘Aatagallu’ starring Nara Rohith and Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles, is confirmed on August 24th. Being directed by Paruchuri Murali, the film co-stars Darshana Banik and marks her debut.The film’s shooting has been wrapped up and the post-production works are under progress. This is an intense drama and come up with the tagline ‘Game for life.’ The response to the first look poster was amazing and episodes involving Rohith and Jagapathi are going to be major highlight of the film. Sai Kartheek is composing music while Vijay C Kumar has handled the cinematography.