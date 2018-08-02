తెలుగు
 జ‌గ‌ప‌తిబాబు, నారా రోహిత్ 'ఆట‌గాళ్లు' రిలీజ్ డేట్ ఫిక్స్

జ‌గ‌ప‌తిబాబు, నారా రోహిత్ ‘ఆట‌గాళ్లు’ రిలీజ్ డేట్ ఫిక్స్

    నారా రోహిత్, జ‌గ‌ప‌తిబాబు హీరోలుగా తెర‌కెక్కుతోన్న సినిమా ఆట‌గాళ్లు. ఈ చిత్రం ఆగ‌స్ట్ 24న ఈ చిత్రం విడుద‌ల కానుంది. ప‌రుచూరి ముర‌ళి ఈ చిత్రాన్ని తెర‌కెక్కిస్తున్నారు. ద‌ర్ష‌న బానిక్ ఈ చిత్రంతో తెలుగు ఇండ‌స్ట్రీకి హీరోయిన్ గా ప‌రిచ‌యం అవుతుంది.

    ఇప్ప‌టికే విడుద‌లైన ఫ‌స్ట్ లుక్.. ట్రైల‌ర్ కు అద్భుత‌మైన స్పందన వ‌చ్చింది. నారా రోహిత్, జ‌గ‌ప‌తిబాబుపై వ‌చ్చే ప్ర‌తీ స‌న్నివేశం కూడా సినిమాలో హైలైట్ గా నిల‌వ‌నుంది. సాయికార్తిక్ ఈ చిత్రానికి సంగీతం అందించాడు. విజ‌య్ సి కుమార్ సినిమాటోగ్ర‌ఫీ ఆట‌గాళ్లు చిత్రానికి మ‌రో మేజ‌ర్ హైలైట్.

    Nara Rohith and Jagapathi Babus Aatagallu releasing on August 24th

    పెద్ద హీరోలు ముందుకు వస్తే భ‌విష్య‌త్తులో మ‌రిన్ని మంచి క‌థ‌లు వ‌స్తాయి. చాలా వైవిధ్యమైన సినిమా ఇది. బ్రహ్మానందంగారి కామెడీ హైలైట్ గా నిలుస్తుందని నిర్మాతలు తెలిపారు. అవుట్ పుట్ చాలా బాగా వచ్చింది. దర్శకుడు మురళి "ఆటగాళ్లు" చిత్రాన్ని అద్భుతంగా మలిచిన తీరు ప్రేక్షకులకు బాగా నచ్చుతుంది అని చెప్పారు.

    ఈ చిత్రానికి మాటలు: గోపి, కెమెరా: విజయ్.సి.కుమార్, మ్యూజిక్: సాయికార్తీక్, ఎడిటర్: మార్తాండ్ కె.వెంకటేష్, ఆర్ట్: ఆర్.కె.రెడ్డి, పి.ఆర్.ఓ: వంశీ-శేఖర్, ఎగ్జిక్యూటివ్ ప్రొడ్యూసర్: ఎం.సీతారామరాజు, నిర్మాతలు: వాసిరెడ్డి రవీంద్ర-వాసిరెడ్డి శివాజీ-మక్కెన రాము-వడ్లపూడి జితేంద్ర, స్క్రీన్ ప్లే-దర్శకత్వం: పరుచూరి మురళి.

    English summary
    The theatrical release date of ‘Aatagallu’ starring Nara Rohith and Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles, is confirmed on August 24th. Being directed by Paruchuri Murali, the film co-stars Darshana Banik and marks her debut.The film’s shooting has been wrapped up and the post-production works are under progress. This is an intense drama and come up with the tagline ‘Game for life.’ The response to the first look poster was amazing and episodes involving Rohith and Jagapathi are going to be major highlight of the film. Sai Kartheek is composing music while Vijay C Kumar has handled the cinematography.
    Story first published: Thursday, August 2, 2018, 21:30 [IST]
