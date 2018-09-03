 »   » శ్రీరెడ్డి వివాదంలో ‘మా’ తప్పు చేసింది.. నిర్ణయాలు సరికావు.. నరేష్

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
maa movie artists association naresh shivaji raja srikanth chiranjeevi మా మూవీ ఆర్టిస్ట్ అసోసియేషన్ నరేష్ శివాజీ రాజా శ్రీకాంత్ చిరంజీవి మహేష్
English summary
The Movie Artists Association is facing a lot of unnecessary rumors in the recent times. The association is facing allegations regarding the funds utilized for organizing the events in the USA. Regarding this issue, MAA members said that there is no truth in the news.
Story first published: Monday, September 3, 2018, 20:52 [IST]