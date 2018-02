English summary

Niharika Konidela proved that she can perform well. In her debut film Oka Manasu. After Oka Manasu, Niharika is doing Happy wedding movie in production banner of UV Creations. Acclaimed Producer M.S.Raju's son Sumanth Aswin is playing the lead in this film. The makers have created enough buzz about it with the title 'Happy Wedding'. Touted to be a family love entertainer, the movie is getting carved by Lakshan Karya. Shakti Kanth is scoring the music for this romantic flick.