 »   » సినిమా దొబ్బినా బాధపడును, అలాంటి వాళ్లంటే అసహ్యం: రవితేజ

English summary

Nela Ticket Movie Team Fun Interview With Kathi Karthika. Nela Ticket produced by Ram Talluri on SRT Entertainments banner and directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala. It features Ravi Teja, Malvika Sharma, Jagapati Babu in the lead roles and music is composed by Shakthi Kanth Karthick. The film is scheduled for a worldwide release on 25 May 2018.