 »   »  ఏదో టెన్షన్ లేకపోతే నా సినిమాలు హిట్ కావు.. అదే నాకు సెంటిమెంట్.. నిఖిల్

English summary

Kirrak Party is a 2018 Indian Telugu language campus romantic comedy film directed by Sharan Koppisetty and produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments banner. The film is the remake of the most successful Kannada film Kirik Party which was directed by Rishab Shetty. The film features Nikhil Siddharth in the lead role along with Simran Pareenja, making her debut and Samyuktha Hegde reprising her role from the Kannada version.