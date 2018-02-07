 »   » రాజరథంలో మజాగా వానపాట.. రక్తం గడ్డకట్టే చలిలో నరకం అనుభవించాం..

English summary

With College Days & Neeli Meghama songs composed by Anup Bhandari and written by Ramjogayya Sastry from "Rajaratham" making waves, here is an interesting behind the scene story for all of you. The songs that looks all nostalgic and romantic had the lead pair Nirup and Avantika shivering. Wondering why? While shooting for the rain sequence in Ooty, the water used was so cold that the lead pair were literally shivering and had to try hard to keep up with the required expression. Once it was said "CUT", the crew used to run to spill hot water on them and cover them with a blanket to bring them back to normalcy.