 »   » ‘టెంపర్’ బ్యూటీ తెగ ఊపేసింది.... (వైరల్ వీడియో)

Bollywood actress-model Nora Fatehi danced to a Moroccan song titled 'Ghazali' and Saad Lamjarred. She grooved in typical Moroccan dance form 'Chaabi' with a mix of Afro and freestyle Bollywood. She shared a sneak peek of her dance video on Instagram thanking the kids of St Cathrine orphanage in Mumbai who are featured in the song. She also thanked the Goa tourists for being a cool sport!