 »   » ‘టెంపర్’ బ్యూటీ తెగ ఊపేసింది.... (వైరల్ వీడియో)

    'టెంపర్' మూవీలో ఇట్టాగే రెచ్చిపోదాం అంటూ తన అందాలతో యూత్‌ను రెచ్చగొట్టి మోరాకన్ బ్యూటీ నోరా ఫతేహి తాజాగా ఓ డాన్స్ వీడియోను విడుదల చేసింది. మోరాకన్ సాంగ్ 'ఘజలి'కి వయ్యారంగా నడుము ఊపుతూ కుర్రకారుకు కిర్రెక్కించింది. ఇన్‌స్టాగ్రామ్‌లో ఆమె పోస్టు చేసిన ఈ వీడియో కొన్ని గంటల్లోనే వైరల్ అయింది.

    Nora Fatehi Dance Cover for Ghazali

    ఈ పాట ద్వారా మోరాకన్ డాన్స్ 'ఛాబి' అభిమానులకు పరిచయం చేసింది. సాంప్రదాయ మొరాకన్ ఛాబికి ఆఫ్రో, బాలీవుడ్ స్టైల్ మిక్స్ చేసి ఈ పాటకు కొరియోగ్రీఫీ చేశారు. 'ఝజలి' పాటను సామ్ లాజర్రెడ్ ఆలపించారు. ఈ వీడియో ముంబై, గోవాల్లో చిత్రీకరించారు.

    నోరా పతేహి సినిమా కెరీర్ విషయానికొస్తే.... 2013లో 'రోర్' అనే హిందీ సినిమా ద్వారా బాలీవుడ్ ఎంట్రీ ఇచ్చింది. హిందీ, తెలుగు సినిమాల్లో వరుసగా ఐటం సాంగ్ అవకాశాలు దక్కించుకుంటూ దూసుకెళుతోంది. తెలుగులో టెంపర్, బాహుబలి-ది బిగినింగ్, కిక్ 2, షేర్, లోఫర్, ఊపిరి చిత్రాల్లో నటించిన ఈ హాట్ బ్యూటీ ప్రస్తుతం బాలీవుడ్ మూవీ సత్యమేవ జయతే చిత్రంలో ఐటం సాంగ్ చేస్తోంది.

    సినిమాలతో పాటు టీవీ షోలలో కూడా నోరా ఫితేహి తన టాలెంట్ నిరూపించుకుంటోంది. హిందీ బిగ్ బాస్ 9వ సీజన్‌తో పాటు కలర్స్ టీవీ పాపులర్ షోస్... కామెడీ నైట్స్ బచావో, ఝలక్ ధిఖ్లా జా 9, ఎంటర్టెన్మెంట్‌కి రాత్, టాప్ మోడల్ ఇండియా లాంటి వాటిలో పాల్గొంది. ప్రస్తుతం ఎంటీవీ డేటింగ్ ఇన్ ది డార్క్ షో చేస్తోంది.

    Bollywood actress-model Nora Fatehi danced to a Moroccan song titled 'Ghazali' and Saad Lamjarred. She grooved in typical Moroccan dance form 'Chaabi' with a mix of Afro and freestyle Bollywood. She shared a sneak peek of her dance video on Instagram thanking the kids of St Cathrine orphanage in Mumbai who are featured in the song. She also thanked the Goa tourists for being a cool sport!
    Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 16:26 [IST]
