English summary

The highly anticipated NTR biopic, which will star Nandamuri Balakrishna in the role of legendary NT Rama Rao, will hit the screens during the Sankranti festival next year. To be directed by Teja initially, it was confirmed on Monday that Krish Jagarlamudi will direct it. Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer NTR biopic was initially to be directed by Teja. However, it was confirmed on Monday that Gauthamiputra Satakarni director Krish Jagarlamudi would take over the reins.