ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్‌లో హీరోయిన్ ఫైనల్.. రిలీజ్ డేట్ ఫిక్స్‌పై బాలయ్య క్లారిటీ!

    సినీ వర్గాల్లోనూ, రాజకీయా వర్గాల్లోనూ ప్రస్తుతం జరుగుతున్న ఏకైక విషయం దివంగత సీఎం, నటుడు నందమూరి తారక రామారావు (ఎన్టీఆర్) బయోపిక్. ఈ చిత్రానికి ముందు ప్రముఖ దర్శకుడు తేజను డైరెక్టర్‌గా ఎంపిక చేశారు. ఉపరాష్ట్రపతి వెంకయ్యనాయుడు చేతుల మీదుగా తొలి ముహుర్తపు షాట్‌‌తో సినిమాను అట్టహాసంగా ప్రారంభించారు. కానీ అనూహ్యంగా దర్శకుడు తేజ ఈ ప్రాజెక్టు నుంచి తప్పుకొన్నారు. ఆ తర్వాత గౌతమీ పుత్ర శాతకర్ణి దర్శకుడు క్రిష్‌ను తెరపైకి తీసుకొచ్చారు.

    ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్: వాల్మీకి దొరికాడంటూ దర్శకుడి పేరు ప్రకటించిన బాలయ్య!
    జూలైలో రెగ్యులర్ షూటింగ్

    ఇటీవల జరిగిన మహానటుడులో హీరో బాలకృష్ణ మాట్లాడుతూ.. దర్శకుడు క్రిష్‌పై పూర్తిగా నమ్మకం ఉంది. శాతకర్ణి తర్వాత ఆయనతో పనిచేయడం చాలా సంతోషంగా ఉంది. స్క్రిప్టు వర్క్ శరవేగంగా జరుగుతున్నది. జూలై నుంచి రెగ్యులర్ షూటింగ్ ప్రారంభమవుతుంది అని తెలిపారు.

    రిలీజ్ డేట్‌పై క్లారిటీ

    ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్ రిలీజ్ తేదీపై కూడా బాలకృష్ణ క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చారు. ముందస్తు ప్లాన్ ప్రకారం.. అనుకున్నదనుకొన్నది ముందుకు సాగినట్టయితే 2019 సంక్రాంతి పండుగకు సినిమాను రిలీజ్ చేస్తాం అని బాలకృష్ణ వెల్లడించారు.

    ఎన్టీఆర్ సతీమణిగా విద్యాబాలన్

    ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్ కోసం బాలీవుడ్ నటులు విద్యాబాలన్, పరేశ్ రావెల్‌ను ఎంపిక చేసినట్టు సమాచారం. ఎన్టీఆర్ సతీమణి బసవతారకం పాత్రలో విద్యాబాలన్ నటిస్తున్నారు. ఇప్పటికే ఈ సినిమాకు సంబంధించిన కథను వినిపించి.. స్క్రిప్టును కూడా అందజేసినట్టు తెలిసింది.

    నాదెండ్లగా పరేశ్ రావెల్

    ఇక రాజకీయాల్లో సంచలనం రేపిన ఎన్టీఆర్‌న సీఎం పీఠం మీద నుంచి దించే వెన్నుపోటు పర్వం అత్యంత కీలకమైంది. కాంగ్రెస్ నేత నాదేండ్ల భాస్కరరావు పాత్రను ప్రముఖ నటుడు పరేశ్ రావెల్ పేరు ఖారారు చేసినట్టు సమాచారం.

    సహనిర్మాతలుగా విష్ణు, సాయి కొర్రపాటి

    ప్రతిష్టాత్మకంగా రూపొందిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి బాలకృష్ణతోపాటు విష్ణు ఇందూరి, సాయి కొర్రపాటి సహానిర్మాతగా వ్యవహరించనున్నారు. కీరవాణి సంగీతాన్ని అందించనున్నారు. సంతోష్ తుండియిల్ కెమెరామెన్‌గా, కొటగిరి వెంకటేశ్వరరావ ఎడిటిర్ బాధ్యతలను నిర్వర్తించనున్నారు.

    English summary
    The highly anticipated NTR biopic, which will star Nandamuri Balakrishna in the role of legendary NT Rama Rao, will hit the screens during the Sankranti festival next year. To be directed by Teja initially, it was confirmed on Monday that Krish Jagarlamudi will direct it. Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer NTR biopic was initially to be directed by Teja. However, it was confirmed on Monday that Gauthamiputra Satakarni director Krish Jagarlamudi would take over the reins.
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 15:38 [IST]
