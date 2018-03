English summary

Young hero Sharwanand will be essaying the role of young NTR in the much-hyped biopic of legendary actor Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao. Sharwanand is one of the contenders for the role. Balakrishna is roped in to play Late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (his father) in the upcoming biopic. Teja is directing the biopic which will depict the real-life incidents of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Roa's political journey and other things.