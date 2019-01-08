తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » ‘ఎన్టీఆర్-కథానాయకుడు’ హైదరాబాద్‌లో స్పెషల్ షోలు!

‘ఎన్టీఆర్-కథానాయకుడు’ హైదరాబాద్‌లో స్పెషల్ షోలు!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    ఎన్టీ రామారావు జీవితం ఆధారంగా తెరకెక్కిన బయోపిక్ మొదటి భాగం 'ఎన్టీఆర్-కథానాయకుడు' జనవరి 9న ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతోంది. పండగ సమయం కావడం, ఈ చిత్రానికి డిమాండ్ ఎక్కువగా ఉండటంతో అదనపు షోలు ప్రదర్శించడానికి అటు ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ ప్రభుత్వంతో పాటు ఇటు తెలంగాణ ప్రభుత్వం నుంచి అనుమతి లభించింది.

    జవవరి 9 నుంచి 16 వరకు ఏపీలో ఉదయం 5 గంటల నుంచి 11 గంటల మధ్య అదనంగా 2 షోలకు అనుమతి లభించింది. దీంతో ఏపీలో ప్రతి రోజూ 6 షోలు ప్రదర్శింపబనున్నాయి. హైదరాబాద్‌లో ఉదయం 7 గంటలకు స్పెషల్ షోలు వేస్తున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. పండగ సీజన్ కావడంతో అదనపు షోలు ఓపెనింగ్స్ పరంగా కలిసిరానున్నాయి.

    NTR Kathanayakudu AM shows in Hyderabad

    తెలంగాణ, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్, తమిళనాడు, కర్నాటకలో దాదాపు 1000 స్క్రీన్లలో ప్రదర్శింపబడనున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. కర్నాటకలో తెలుగు ప్రజలు ఎక్కువగా ఉండటం, అక్కడ తెలుగు సినిమాలకు మంచి మార్కెట్ ఉండటంతో బాలయ్య బెంగుళూరు వెళ్లి ఈ సినిమాను ప్రమోట్ చేశారు.

    సౌత్ రాష్ట్రాల్లో కేరళలో మినహా అన్ని చోట్లా ఈ చిత్రాన్ని విడుదల చేస్తున్నారు. నార్త్‌లో ముంబైతో పాటు కొన్ని ప్రధాన నగరాల్లో విడుదల చేస్తున్నారు. ఓవర్సీస్‌లో యూఎస్ఏలో అత్యధిక స్క్రీన్లలో రిలీజ్ అవుతుండగా గల్ప్ కంట్రీస్, ఆస్ట్రేలియా, కెనడా, యూకె సైతం వీలైనన్ని ఎక్కువ స్క్రీన్లలో రిలీజ్ చేసేందుకు ప్రయత్నాలు చేస్తున్నారు. ప్రస్తుతానికి ఈ చిత్రం తెలుగులో మాత్రమే విడుదలవుతోంది. తర్వాత ఇతర భారతీయ భాషల్లో అనువదించి చేసి విడుదల చేయబోతున్నారు.

    English summary
    Andhra Pradesh allowed NTR-Kathanayakudu six shows to be aired for all the big Sankranthi releases which will be releasing from tomorrow. The latest we hear is that there will be 7 AM shows in Hyderabad as well and the tickets for the same are being sold out on many ticketing Apps. According to sources close to the film, NTR-Kathanayakudu will be releasing in over 1,000 screens in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and certain parts of Tamil Nadu.
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 8, 2019, 18:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 8, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue