 »   » జూ ఎన్టీఆర్ చిన్న కుమారుడికి పేరు పెట్టారోచ్.... ఏమిటో తెలుసా?

We already informed you that recently, NTR was blessed with a baby boy, his second kid. NTR is gearing up to give a treat to Telugu audiences and his fans. NTR fans who have been waiting to catch a glimpse of his second son or to know the name of his son have something to cheer about. Here is an interesting update to cheer you up. According to reliable sources, NTR son's naming ceremony is likely to be held on July 4 which also marks the American Independence Day. NTR Youngest Son’s name Bhargava Ram.