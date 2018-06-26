 »   » రేణుదేశాయ్ సంచలన నిర్ణయం.. ఇక అజ్ఞాతవాసులకు దూరం!

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
Six years after her separation from Power star, Pawan Kalyan, former model-actor Renu Desai has finally found love again. The actress got engaged in a private ceremony in Pune earlier this week and says she’s ready for the next chapter in her life. Renu says that there was one person who threatened to kill me if I marry again. We were forced to take police action and got the tweet deleted.
Story first published: Tuesday, June 26, 2018, 14:11 [IST]