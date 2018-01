 »   » పవన్ నెక్ట్స్ సినిమా ఇదే.. రోమాలు నిక్కపొడిచే టైటిల్

English summary

Pawan Kalyan next project under Mayamall movie director Govindh lalam. This movie with political backdrop. Its sounding big project CHARITHRA, captionz "nishabdam veedi ayudam".it got confirmed that AM Ratnam's surya movies will venture this project. Akuala Shiva is going to pen the story and dailogues. Devi Sri Prasad is going give music to film.