English summary

The sixth song of Agnyaathavaasi (Agnyathavasi), Kodakaa Koteswar Rao, crooned by Pawan Kalyan, has become a hit with the audiences with its views count crossing 3 million on YouTube in 12 hours. Agnyaathavaasi's sixth song Kodakaa Koteswar Rao, which has been crooned by power star Pawan Kalyan, has received 3,154,532 views, 245,000 likes and 12,497 comments on YouTube in 15 hours.